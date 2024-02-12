AGCO Co. (AGCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

AGCO has increased its dividend by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGCO to earn $12.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $115.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $145.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGCO will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

