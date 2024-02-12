AlloVir (ALVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th.

AlloVir Price Performance

ALVR opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $27,752.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,955.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 113,794 shares of company stock valued at $85,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ALVR. Bank of America cut AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. SVB Leerink cut AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALVR

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.