AlloVir (ALVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th.
ALVR opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.24.
In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $27,752.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,955.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 113,794 shares of company stock valued at $85,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on ALVR. Bank of America cut AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. SVB Leerink cut AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
