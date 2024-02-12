Amalgamated Bank Purchases 14,438 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987 in the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

