Amedisys (AMED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th.
Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $93.68 on Monday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,338.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.47.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
