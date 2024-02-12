AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09, RTT News reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AptarGroup Stock Up 5.2 %

ATR stock opened at $138.96 on Monday. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $107.89 and a 1-year high of $139.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 14.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup



AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Stories

