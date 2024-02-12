Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,410 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Shopify by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.04.

Shopify Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $90.72 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $91.44. The company has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.86.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

