Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 448 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,485 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.67.

Cummins Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $251.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.98 and a 200-day moving average of $233.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

