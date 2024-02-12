Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,413 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,843,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $346.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $350.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

