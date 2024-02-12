Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,741,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,194 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $85,648,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $53.05 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

