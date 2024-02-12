Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.19 and a beta of 1.48. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $12.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 25,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41,620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACRE. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

