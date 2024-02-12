ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARRGet Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARR stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.28%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.18%.

Insider Activity

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $1,200,331.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

