ASD (ASD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.50 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $32.89 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04984505 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,515,968.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

