AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,534 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $23,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $174.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.