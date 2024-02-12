Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 15th

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

BHB opened at $25.57 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Bar Harbor Bankshares

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 196.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1,173.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

