Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 15th

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.
BHB opened at $25.57 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
