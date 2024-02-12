BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHN opened at $10.52 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 185,897 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 99.6% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 207,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 103,321 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

