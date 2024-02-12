BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

