BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

NYSE MQT opened at $10.39 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

