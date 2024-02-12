BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MYI opened at $11.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

