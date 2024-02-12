Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 2,262 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $135,367,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 913.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 487,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $72,100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,823,000 after purchasing an additional 234,907 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $273.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.89 and a 200-day moving average of $261.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

