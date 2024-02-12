Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 2,262 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $135,367,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 913.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 487,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $72,100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,823,000 after purchasing an additional 234,907 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of FLT stock opened at $273.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.89 and a 200-day moving average of $261.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FLT
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
