Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,726 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.06% of The GEO Group worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 49.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

GEO stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

