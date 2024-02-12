Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at $612,362,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,186 shares of company stock worth $69,331,092. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoNation

AutoNation Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $152.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.26 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.91.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.