Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 1,330 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Charter Communications by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.31.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $291.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.64 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.72.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

