Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,449 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus International Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 130,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,646 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 55,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $772,122.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,122.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 55,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $772,122.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,122.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 813,841 shares of company stock worth $10,199,076. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBI shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of JBI opened at $15.12 on Monday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

