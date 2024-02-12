Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $584,000 in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIAV. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.50 and a beta of 0.99. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

