Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 14,248 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781,352 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,896 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

T stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

