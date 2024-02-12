Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 9,341 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $1,174,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,537,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,301 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,965 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $91.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.