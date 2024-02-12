Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPD) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.39

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 1.39 per share on Sunday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

