Challenger Limited (CGFPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 1.57 per share on Sunday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Challenger Price Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Challenger
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 stocks set to benefit from record Valentine’s Day spending
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Tradeweb is a disruptive pure play on financial market liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.