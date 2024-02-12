Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 73,224 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,728,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of STAG Industrial worth $94,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 464.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.1 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

