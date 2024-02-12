Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Chemed worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after buying an additional 230,531 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $98,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $47,655,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

NYSE:CHE opened at $589.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $490.87 and a fifty-two week high of $610.35.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

