D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

