Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $63,086,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,540,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $67.37 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. Donaldson’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

