Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 57.2% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 99.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
Evergy Price Performance
Shares of Evergy stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Evergy
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.
