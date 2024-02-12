Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.10 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $156.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $377.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

