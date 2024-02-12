Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $131.11 on Friday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

