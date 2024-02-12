Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Fair Isaac worth $25,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,943,000 after buying an additional 44,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $247,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $247,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,970 shares of company stock valued at $22,152,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,323.81 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $650.00 and a 1-year high of $1,336.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,193.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,009.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

