FantasyGold Price Down 83.3% Over Last Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 84.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $19,632.27 and approximately $0.94 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 83.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.00014021 USD and is down -85.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

