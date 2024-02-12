Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Ferguson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 44.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 106.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 16.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,021,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the last quarter.

FERG stock opened at $198.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $199.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

