Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,703 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $61.76 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92.
In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Information Services Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.
