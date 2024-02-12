Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

FCPT opened at $23.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,934,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,743,000 after buying an additional 564,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,377,000 after buying an additional 100,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,367,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,120,000 after buying an additional 168,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,636,000 after buying an additional 421,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,331,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

