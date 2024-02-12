FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 676,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $44,979,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 389,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 110,845 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares during the period.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NYSE:FCN opened at $195.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.46 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

