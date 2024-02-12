Gabelli Funds LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 557.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $96.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.70. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WFRD

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.