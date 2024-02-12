GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,108 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $112.92 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $113.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $3,011,984.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $258,929.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,189.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,700,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,786. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

