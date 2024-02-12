Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $175.01 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.28. The company has a market cap of $503.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.