HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,853,000 after buying an additional 357,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after acquiring an additional 126,016 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $59.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DINO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.