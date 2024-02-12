HighTower Advisors LLC Has $19 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $19,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $79.47 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

