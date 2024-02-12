Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,895 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Hologic worth $25,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Hologic by 312.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.44 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.92.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

