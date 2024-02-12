Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on March 1st

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %
HBANM opened at $22.81 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43.
