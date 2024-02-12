Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on March 1st

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

HBANM opened at $22.81 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

