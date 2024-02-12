Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $78,260,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,138,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.4 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $88.94 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

