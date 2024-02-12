Huntington National Bank Has $167,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $282.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $284.82.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,534 shares of company stock worth $43,800,343. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.83.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

